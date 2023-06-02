Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jun. 02. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 02 9:15 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore hosts a cabinet meeting in Kent County, Dixon Valve & Coupling LLC, 101 Warner Dr, Chestertown, MD (9:15 AM EDT), visits Minary’s Dream Alliance, 9155 American Legion Rd, Chestertown, MD (1:15 PM EDT), and delivers remarks at the Steamfitters UA Local 602 Apprenticeship Graduation, Martin’s Crosswinds, 7400 Greenway Center Dr, Greenbelt, MD (6:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 02 12:30 PM Dem Rep. Abigail Spanberger holds discussions on fentanyl crisis – Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger hosts a press conference with the Prince William County Police Department to discuss the increased threat of fentanyl and Xylazine, and holds fentanyl roundtable discussion with local leaders and health care providers

Location: Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA

Weblinks: https://spanberger.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSpanberger

Contacts: Connor Joseph, Office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Connor.Joseph@mail.house.gov, 1 202 384 5425

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 02 12:45 PM Vice President Harris’ daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris receives the President’s Daily Brief with President Joe Biden (1:45 PM EDT, closed press) and travels to Springfield, VA, where she delivers remarks highlighting the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to gun violence prevention’ with Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona (3:50 PM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 02 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Tom Carper discusses bill to cut prescription drug costs – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper discusses Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) Part D Choice Act, which will help cut prescription drug costs for seniors

Location: St. Francis LIFE, 1072 Justison St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 02 2:00 PM Delaware Lt. Gov. Hall-Long discusses substance use and overdose prevention – Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and Delaware Department of Health and Social Services hold community response briefing to discuss the latest information related to substance use and overdose prevention initiatives

Location: Greater Milford Boys & Girls Club, 101 Delaware Veterans Blvd, Milford, DE

Weblinks: http://dhss.delaware.gov

Contacts: Jen Brestel, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, jennifer.brestel@delaware.gov, 1 302 744 4907, 1 302 612 6223

Note to Media: Reporters should RSVP to Tim Mastro (Timothy.Mastro@delaware.gov).

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 02 6:00 PM Prince George’s County Police Department hosts Young Entrepreneurs Awards ceremony

Location: Tanger Outlets National Harbor, 6800 Oxon Hill Rd, National Harbor, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Prince George’s County Police Department, 1 301 772 4710

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 9:00 AM Workhouse Arts Center hosts AutoWorks Festival

Location: Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, VA

Contacts: Christine Cimino, Workhouse Arts Center, ChristineCimino@workhousearts.org, 1 703 584 2911

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 10:00 AM Broadway East Community Association establish a community pollinator garden

Location: East Lanvale Street & North Port Street, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nwf.org, https://twitter.com/NWF

Contacts: Mike Saccone, National Wildlife Federation, SacconeM@nwf.org, 1 202 797 6634

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 1:00 PM KID Museum hosts Invent the Future Celebration

Location: Biomedical Sciences and Engineering, 9631 Gudelsky Dr, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://kid-museum.org/

Contacts: Massie Ritsch, KID Museum, massie.ritsch@kid-museum.org, 1 2002 365 8225

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jun. 03 2:00 PM City of Alexandria hosts 6th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Month fair

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria media relations, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 04 Battle of Midway 81st anniversary celebration dinner

Location: Army Navy Country Club, 1700 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.navy.mil, https://twitter.com/USNavy

Contacts: U.S. Navy public affairs, 1 703 697 5342

