Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

ARMY BASE RENAMING

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. — Fort Bragg shed its Confederate namesake Friday to become Fort Liberty in a ceremony some veterans view as a small but important step in making the U.S. Army more welcoming to Black service members. The change is part of a broad Department of Defense initiative to rename military installations bearing the name of confederate soldiers. It was prompted by the 2020 George Floyd protests. A naming commission estimates the cost of renaming the base will be about $6.37 million. The commission visited the base and met with members of the surrounding community to solicit their input. The North Carolina base was originally named in 1918 for Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg. By Hannah Schoenbaum. SENT: 970 words, photos, video.

VIRGINIA

ELECTIONS 2023-VIRGINIA ABORTION

PETERSBURG, Va. — One of Virginia’s most closely watched nomination contests this election year features a rarity in today’s politics: a self-described “pro-life” Democrat. Sen. Joe Morrissey is being challenged by Lashrecse Aird, who says the lawmaker for the blue-leaning 13th District should be ousted largely for his limited support for abortion. Aird argues that Morrissey’s position constrains women’s rights and endangers their health. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to sign a 15-week abortion ban into law, and in a state with a close political divide, every vote on the issue could matter. All of Virginia’s legislative seats are on the ballot this year. By Denise Lavoie and Sarah Rankin. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE

The chief diversity officer of the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, Virginia Military Institute, has turned in her resignation amidst a debate among alumni over efforts to create a more inclusive environment. By Ben Finley. UPCOMING

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

GAMBLING RISK EDUCATION

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Warnings about the potential dangers of gambling could soon join education about drugs and alcohol in the nation’s classrooms. Virginia recently passed a law requiring gambling risk education in the schools, and New Jersey and Michigan are considering similar measures. West Virginia and Maryland tried but failed recently, but both are expected to try again. The classes would educate students about its risks, warning signs of a problem, and consequences to personal finances and relationships. The head of the National Council on Problem Gambling says such classes could do as much good as anti-drunk driving campaigns did decades ago. By Wayne Parry. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

SPORTS

BBO–ORIOLES-GIANTS

Baltimore plays San Francisco at Oracle Park. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BBN–PHILLIES-NATIONALS

WASHINGTON — Mired in a four-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Phillies turn to Zack Wheeler in the opener of a three-game weekend series at the Washington Nationals pitting the two bottom teams in the NL East against each other. By Harvey Valentine. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 7:05 p.m. EDT.

LOCALIZATION:

ABORTION-RELIGIOUS DIVIDE-LOCALIZE IT: In the year since the Supreme Court struck down the nationwide right to abortion, America’s religious leaders and denominations have responded in strikingly diverse ways — some celebrating the sweeping state-level bans that have ensued, others angered that a conservative Christian cause has changed the law of the land in ways they view as oppressive. We offer context, suggested reporting avenues and links to statements on abortion from several major denominations. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VICTIMS-COMPENSATION-REFORMS-LOCALIZE IT: Thousands of violent crime victims turn to compensation programs in every state for help with medical bills, relocation, funerals and other expenses. The programs disperse millions of dollars each year, but The Associated Press found racial inequities and other barriers in how claims are denied in many states. Across the country, victims are using their stories to try to change the systems that excluded them. They have organized rallies, testified at legislatures and met with dozens of lawmakers — with much success. Legislatures in more than half of U.S. states have passed measures to improve their programs over the last three years. We offer details on these legislative changes and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

OPIOID-CRISIS-PURDUE-BANKRUPTCY-LOCALIZE IT: A federal court on Tuesday cleared the way for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s proposed settlement with state and local governments across the U.S. and other entities to be finalized. It’s among the largest and most high-profile settlements of its kind, but it’s far from the only one. State and local governments are figuring out how they’re going to use money from opioid settlements with drugmakers, distribution companies and, in some cases, pharmacies. The settlements were designed to avoid some of the pitfalls of the big national deals between states and tobacco companies in the 1990s, which saw spending go to government priorities that had nothing to do with the direct damage inflicted by tobacco. But advocates still worry about the details of how the opioid money will be spent and who gets the power in deciding. We point you to state data and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

2020 CENSUS-LOCALIZE IT: America got older, faster during the decade ended in 2020. New census figures released Thursday show the share of U.S. residents age 65 or older ballooned by more than a third from 2010 through 2020, while the share of children declined, particularly those under age 5. Aging was propelled by the two largest cohorts in the U.S.: more baby boomers turning 65 and millennials moving later into their 20s and 30s. Also, fewer children were born between 2010 and 2020. The most recent census was the first since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015. The survey showed same-sex households made up 1.7% of households that included couples. Find the latest Localize It guides.

BIRTH TO DEATH-LOCALIZE IT: To be Black anywhere in America is to struggle with health problems from birth to death. Black Americans are more likely than white people to die during childbirth, suffer from asthma, mental health troubles, high blood pressure, and Alzheimer’s. The reasons are myriad: worse access to adequate medical care, neighborhoods that are polluted, lack of healthy food choices, mistrust of doctors. But the core problem is racism over centuries that afflicts Black people from cradle to grave. We direct you to state and local data and offer tips for telling this story in your community. Find the latest Localize It guides.

With audio guide: BIRTH TO DEATH-LOCALIZE IT-PANEL DISCUSSION

VIDEO

U.S. STORIES

DEBT LIMIT — President Joe Biden will address the nation Friday evening from the Oval Office on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit and averts a U.S. government default. The legislation was passed by the Senate late Thursday night after being approved by the House the previous night. Biden is expected to sign the measure on Saturday. That will end a tumultuous episode in Washington that threatened an unprecedented default on the country’s debt, which would have sent shockwaves through the global economy. SENT: 410 words, video, photos, audio. UPCOMING: Developing; Biden’s speech is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern time.

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT — The nation’s employers stepped up their hiring in May, adding a robust 339,000 jobs, well above expectations and evidence of enduring strength in an economy that the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to cool. Friday’s report from the government reflected the job market’s resilience after more than a year of rapid interest rate increases by the Fed. Yet there were some mixed messages in the jobs figures, which also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, from a five-decade low of 3.4% in April. SENT: 720 words, video, photos, audio.

ALASKA FISHING TRIP-FAMILY TRAGEDY — An Alaska fishing adventure became a nightmare for a family of eight when the wreckage of one of the two boats they’d chartered over the Memorial Day weekend was found partially submerged off an island. The frantic search for survivors has only brought tragedy to the Tyau family. Two sisters and one of their husbands are dead. The other’s partner and the boat captain remain missing in the waters off southeast Alaska four days after the boat didn’t return Sunday. Authorities suspended a search earlier this week and have no plans to resume it. SENT: 920 words, photos.

ABORTION-RELIGIOUS DIVIDE — In the year since the Supreme Court struck down the nationwide right to abortion, America’s religious leaders and denominations have responded in strikingly diverse ways. Some celebrate the state-level bans that have ensued. Others are angry that a conservative Christian cause has changed the law of the land in ways they consider oppressive. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

