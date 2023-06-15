What to Eat With an Upset Stomach

Stomach troubles It’s completely normal for everyone to get an upset stomach from time to time, and there are various…

Stomach troubles

It’s completely normal for everyone to get an upset stomach from time to time, and there are various reasons behind it.

“It could be a meal that didn’t agree with you for whatever reason,” says Keri Gans, a registered dietitian based in New York City. “It could be stress, nerves, or it could just be a 24-hour bug.”

Studies have shown a connection between the brain and the gut that links mood and anxiety to digestion, but stomach troubles can also be caused by parasites, food allergies and sensitivities.

For generations, many pediatricians and parents have recommended the BRAT diet — which stands for bananas, rice, applesauce and toast — to remedy upset stomachs. However, the American Academy of Pediatrics changed its recommendation in the late 1990s after understanding that the BRAT diet lacked key nutrients — such as fiber,calcium, protein, fat and vitamin B12 — to help children recover. This dispelled the popular myth that people experiencing vomiting, nausea and diarrhea should restrict their eating.

Instead, experts say a healthy, well-balanced diet is better for recovery than the highly restrictive BRAT diet. This generally applies to adults, as well.

“We still want to feed your body healthy nutrition,” says Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition in Ohio. “I like to focus on foods that are more nutrient-dense, while still helping to repair and heal that gut.”

Fortunately, there are certain foods you can eat when you have an upset stomach that should help you feel better.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can quickly help alleviate an upset stomach. The enzymes and probiotics present in apple cider vinegar encourage the growth of healthy bacteria, which can relax the intestinal walls and relieve sensitivity and bloating. In addition, the acid content in apple cider vinegar helps with nutrient absorption from food.

Zumpano recommends drinking 1 to 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a smaller glass of water or a 2-ounce shot glass.

“You don’t want to drink it completely raw. You’ll want to dilute it in some water and drink (more) water after that,” she says. “That can actually almost immediately work to settle some people’s stomachs.”

Broth-based soups

Broth-based soups — especially those made with bone broth — are easy to digest and provide vitamins, protein, collagen and other nutrients your body needs.

Soups can also help keep your body hydrated, which is especially important if you’ve been suffering from vomiting or diarrhea.

Ginger

Ginger has been shown to be an effective ingredient in treating nausea and vomiting.

Research suggests that ginger has anti-inflammatory effects and antioxidant properties, which may help prevent chronic diseases by protecting healthy cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Here are three ginger-based foods and drinks that may help alleviate an upset stomach:

— Ginger tea.

— Ginger chews.

— Crystallized ginger chips.

Other herbs and spices

In addition to ginger, experts say that other herbs and spices — such as chamomile, licorice, spearmint and mint — can help soothe the stomach.

“Many people should consider various herbs and spices when they have stomach pain,” says Dr. Carolyn Kaloostian, a family medicine and geriatrics physician with the University of Southern California’s Keck Medicine in Los Angeles.

Chamomile has anti-nausea and anti-inflammatory properties and seems to help reduce gas and relieve an upset stomach. Licorice root also appears to have immune-boosting qualities and has been found to help with stomach pain. Drinking herbal tea is a great way to take in these stomach-soothing benefits.

Although the exact reasons for this aren’t well understood or thoroughly studied, it’s thought that certain spices — like coriander, cardamom and fennel — may stimulate the gut to help with digestion and constipation, as well as reducing bloating.

Unseasoned, skinless chicken, turkey or fish

Even when you have an upset stomach, experts encourage you to eat as normal of a diet as possible to make sure you consume the nutrients your body needs to get better, such as protein. Unseasoned, skinless lean protein sources — such as chicken, turkey or fish — that’s broiled, roasted or grilled are easy to digest and filling.

In addition, protein is important to promoting gut health. A 2022 study showed that consuming quality, unprocessed protein sources is key to regulating digestion and promoting a healthy gut microbiota.

Plain scrambled eggs

Plain scrambled eggs are a good food to eat with an upset stomach. Not only are they quick to prepare, but they’re easy to digest and are packed with protein. Although eating boiled eggs is perfectly fine, scrambled eggs are softer to digest.

“Eggs are a good source of protein and have all the amino acids,” Zumpano says. “The yolks can provide some healthy fats to fast track healing.”

Oatmeal

Whole-wheat cereals are typically a healthy option, but when your gut is upset, switching to oats can be relieving, says Maxine Smith, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition.

“(Oats) are a source of soluble fiber, which can normalize bowel movements and may be better tolerated than wheat, which is a notable source of insoluble fiber,” she says.

Soluble fiber dissolves in water and turns into a gel that aids in digestion, whereas insoluble fiber draws water into the stool to make it easier to pass.

However, it’s important to remember to consume plenty of liquids when consuming fiber. Otherwise, the larger intake of fiber may backfire and cause or worsen constipation.

Unsweetened applesauce

Unsweetened applesauce can be helpful for people experiencing an upset stomach. Because it’s already cooked and softened, it’ll be easier for your stomach to digest. Plus, applesauce contains pectin, which is a form of soluble fiber that promotes healthy digestion.

As tempted as you may be to reach for a sweetened version, keep in mind that the added sugar in sweetened applesauce can trigger your body to produce more gas, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders.

Plain Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is a great source of protein and calcium, but it’s also full of gut-promoting probiotics.

“The probiotics can be soothing because it can coat that irritated belly,” Zumpano says.

A 2022 study showed that probiotic compounds were effective in treating constipation by promoting bowel movement, improving the frequency of bowel movements and increasing the bulk of the stool.

For an upset stomach, fat-free or low-fat yogurt may be easier to tolerate than full-fat varieties.

When to talk to your doctor

While there are certain foods, as well as over-the-counter medications, that can help alleviate the uncomfortable symptoms of an upset stomach, it’s important to identify the cause of the issue. Was your bout of illness due to a meal that didn’t sit well with you, a food sensitivity or food allergy? If it’s a recurring issue, it could be a result of Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome or another digestive disorder.

“A lot of times we overly focus on treating it, but if it’s a recurring thing, really trying to pinpoint what is happening is important,” Zumpano says.

The best way to see if there’s a larger issue going on with your gut is to speak with your doctor. A gastroenterologist can help evaluate, diagnose and treat any digestive issues you may be experiencing.

