Bassett: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 15 cents per share.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $100.5 million in the period.

Bassett shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 11% in the last 12 months.

