MBA ROI: 28 Programs With the Highest Return for Grads

Evaluate potential earnings with an MBA.
One way to gauge income potential is to look at a school’s salary-to-debt ratio. That return on investment is calculated by dividing the average salary and signing bonus of recent grads by the average student debt of those who borrowed. Here are 28 ranked business schools where full-time MBA grads earning six-figure salaries on average within three months of graduation received the highest return on their B-school investment. These schools are listed in ascending order based on their salary-to-debt ratio, so the school with the largest ratio (in other words, the best return on investment) is last.
University of Colorado–Denver
U.S. News business school rank: 135-149
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $108,246
Average debt (2022): $50,209
Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.2-to-1
Harvard University (MA)
U.S. News business school rank: 5
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $198,180
Average debt (2022): $88,757
Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.2-to-1
Washington University in St. Louis (Olin) (MO)
U.S. News business school rank: 37 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $138,301
Average debt (2022): $61,995
Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.2-to-1
Rice University (Jones) (TX)
U.S. News business school rank: 24 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $169,183
Average debt (2022): $73,817
Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.3-to-1
University of Arizona (Eller)
U.S. News business school rank: 53 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022):$119,527
Average debt (2022): $47,406
Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.5-to-1
University of Notre Dame (Mendoza) (IN)
U.S. News business school rank: 30
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $159,137
Average debt (2022): $62,018
Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.6-to-1
Howard University (DC)
U.S. News business school rank: 63 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $137,509
Average debt (2022): $50,833
Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.7-to-1
Ohio State University (Fisher)
U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $125,479
Average debt (2022): $46,495
Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.7-to-1
Texas A&M University–College Station (Mays)
U.S. News business school rank: 45 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $127,625
Average debt (2022): $46,926
Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.7-to-1
University of Washington (Foster)
U.S. News business school rank: 20 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $181,673
Average debt (2022): $68,316
Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.7-to-1
University of Rochester (Simon) (NY)
U.S. News business school rank: 27 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $165,718
Average debt (2022): $59,453
Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.8-to-1
Rutgers University–Newark and New Brunswick (NJ)
U.S. News business school rank: 45 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $124,910
Average debt (2022): $43,000
Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.9-to-1
Brandeis University (MA)
U.S. News business school rank: 84 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $126,460
Average debt (2022): $41,723
Salary-to-debt ratio: 3-to-1
Indiana University (Kelley)
U.S. News business school rank: 22 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $161,693
Average debt (2022): $53,265
Salary-to-debt ratio: 3-to-1
University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson)
U.S. News business school rank: 31 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $140,985
Average debt (2022): $45,416
Salary-to-debt ratio: 3.1-to-1
Michigan State University (Broad)
U.S. News business school rank: 33 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $147,038
Average debt (2022):$45,532
Salary-to-debt ratio: 3.2-to-1
University of Connecticut
U.S. News business school rank: 93 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $110,430
Average debt (2022): $33,393
Salary-to-debt ratio: 3.3-to-1
University of Wisconsin–Madison
>U.S. News business school rank: 40 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $139,352
Average debt (2022): $41,846
Salary-to-debt ratio: 3.3-to-1
Fordham University (Gabelli) (NY)
U.S. News business school rank: 68 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $147,447
Average debt (2022): $42,924
Salary-to-debt ratio: 3.4-to-1
North Carolina A&T State University
U.S. News business school rank: 63 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $107,471
Average debt (2022): $31,511
Salary-to-debt ratio: 3.4-to-1
University of Texas–Dallas (Jindal)
U.S. News business school rank: 27 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $137,617
Average debt (2022): $36,778
Salary-to-debt ratio: 3.7-to-1
University of Massachusetts–Amherst (Isenberg)
U.S. News business school rank: 86 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $120,545
Average debt (2022): $30,403
Salary-to-debt ratio: 4-to-1
Pennsylvania State University–University Park (Smeal)
U.S. News business school rank: 37 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $139,107
Average debt (2022): $34,235
Salary-to-debt ratio: 4.1-to-1
Lehigh University (PA)
U.S. News business school rank: 98 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $109,849
Average debt (2022): $24,422
Salary-to-debt ratio: 4.5-to-1
University of Florida (Warrington)
U.S. News business school rank: 40 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $135,232
Average debt (2022): $27,376
Salary-to-debt ratio: 4.9-to-1
University of Georgia (Terry)
U.S. News business school rank: 31 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $141,505
Average debt (2022): $21,113
Salary-to-debt ratio: 6.7-to-1
Arizona State University (W.P. Carey)
U.S. News business school rank: 35 (tie)
Average salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $148,110
Average debt (2022): $20,549
Salary-to-debt ratio: 7.2-to-1
CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College (Zicklin)
U.S. News business school rank: 49
verage salary and signing bonus within three months of graduating (2022): $129,050
Average debt (2022): $17,689
Salary-to-debt ratio: 7.3-to-1
Update 06/16/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.