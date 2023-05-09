Live Radio
Xeris Biopharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2023, 7:24 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $33.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XERS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XERS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

