Profile Diet Plan: A Comprehensive Guide

The Profile Plan — previously known as Profile by Sanford — is a diet and lifestyle change program that focuses…

The Profile Plan — previously known as Profile by Sanford — is a diet and lifestyle change program that focuses on nutrition, activity and behavioral components to promote health and weight loss. It’s best known for its one-on-one health coaching.

Physicians and researchers at Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the United States, developed the program, which launched in 2011. Since then, Profile has grown through physical stores at corporate-owned and franchise locations; the first franchise location opened in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 2014. Members can also access the program virtually. Profile Plan offers several membership options and a propriety line of prepared foods and snacks so members can personalize their experience.

In 2017 and 2018, Profile by Sanford was named one of Entrepreneur magazine’s top new franchises. However, Profile faced COVID-19 pandemic-related hardships and layoffs in 2021. In early 2022, Profile was sold to Ten Oaks, a private wealth management advisory firm in North Carolina.

Since its founding, the Profile Plan has helped more than 200,000 people shed more than 3 million pounds, says Alyssa Burnison, director of program and nutrition at Profile. She adds that the Profile Plan is more than just another diet program; it focuses on lifestyle modifications and personalized strategies that can help members maintain their weight loss long-term.

“We’re very proud of the fact that we’re so focused on lifestyle change,” she says. “It’s not just about weight loss; it’s about changing behaviors, eating nutritious foods, being physically active, managing stress and learning those healthy behaviors. We take a more personalized approach to nutrition and exercise planning and what goals they (participants) are striving for.”

[Read: Low-Carb Diets vs. Keto Diet: What’s the Difference?]

What Is the Profile Plan Diet?

The Profile Plan markets itself as offering customized meal plans for individuals looking to lose weight or improve health and wellness. The plan nearly always — roughly 75% of the time, according to the company — begins with a low-carbohydrate diet that uses a variety of packaged foods, including protein bars, shakes, entrees and snacks. Members can purchase these at one of the company’s centers or via its website. Once you sign up, you’ll have a virtual or in-person consultation with a health coach to determine your goals and develop an appropriate nutrition, activity and lifestyle plan based on your individual needs.

Profile Plan operates nearly 50 brick-and-mortar locations across 25 states, though there are members in every state. People who don’t live near a center meet with their assigned “coach” virtually.

[READ: Does Eating Breakfast Help You Lose Weight?]

How Profile Works

The meal plan is based on a modified ketogenic diet and features high-protein meal replacement shakes and bars. However, the goal here is mild ketosis, and the diet is less strict than the traditional ketogenic diet — which is a restrictive, low-carb, high-fat diet plan meant to shift the body’s metabolism into a fat-burning state.

“We describe it (the diet) as ‘modified’ because we do not reduce carbohydrates or increase fat to the levels that a traditional ketogenic diet does,” Burnison explains. “This allows for more variety of foods, more nutrients and more fiber.”

Burnison does not recommend the plan for those who have certain medical conditions, including:

— Type 1 diabetes.

— Heart disease.

— Kidney disease.

— Liver disease.

This plan, Burnison adds, may also not be appropriate for those under the age of 18 and anyone who is pregnant, nursing or who has a high level of physical activity.

Coaching

At each weekly appointment, you’ll discuss your progress in the past week and what challenges or problems you’re encountering. You’ll also learn new skills to increase motivation and encourage weight loss.

“Our educational service, ‘Journey Mapping,’ provides each member a personal coaching plan and framework to empower them to build knowledge and develop skills that are essential to living a healthy lifestyle,” Burnison says. “Topics include mindful eating, self-compassion, exercise goal setting and consistency, sleep hygiene, stress management, social support, meal planning, (other) goal setting and so much more.”

It’s worth noting that Profile’s coaches must attend a coach certification class and pass an exam, but the job requirements don’t specify a background in nutrition or counseling. The job description details that applicants should have a “bachelor’s degree or six years of equivalent and applicable work experience required.” According to the company, “Profile coaches come from various wellness backgrounds.”

Customization

DNA testing to see how your unique metabolism handles carbohydrates is an additional service Profile Plan offers. A saliva sample is collected via cheek swab at a Profile store (or at home for virtual members) and sent to a lab. In six to eight weeks, you’ll find out how much amylase — an enzyme that plays a role in the metabolism of carbohydrates — is present in your saliva.

Testing results (described as a Profile C-score) will be used to plan your diet. For example, if your body is less efficient at using carbohydrates, your recommended diet will be rich in fats and lower in carbs. While there is no scientific proof that eating a very low-carbohydrate diet is helpful for those who naturally produce less of this carb-digesting enzyme, Burnison says awareness of how your body metabolizes certain foods may provide insight into long-term weight management.

For people who live near a center, your program will also kick off with 360-degree imaging of your body shape, measurements, weight, percentage of body fat and other biometrics. The Profile 3D Body Scan utilizes a 3D camera, infrared depth sensors and a rotating platform to take your body measurements. A digital measuring tape is used to measure your progress. The whole process takes less than five minutes and can be scheduled ahead of time.

The Profile Plan’s “promise” guarantees that each user will lose at least 15% of their body weight within one year on this low-calorie diet.

Phases of the Profile Plan

The “Reboot” meal plan, Profile’s most popular personalized plan, is broken down into three phases — Reduce, Adapt and Sustain:

Reduce. This phase offers a simple, structured, low-calorie and low-carbohydrate nutrition plan that uses the Profile foods and some grocery foods to support early weight loss. You’ll remain in the Reduce phase of the program until you’re within 15 pounds of your goal weight. This phase allows you to focus on the skills, habits and behaviors outlined through the one-on-one health coaching.

“The first phase of our Reboot plan is designed to provide enhanced nutritional structure and focuses on increasing vegetable intake and choosing lean proteins and heart-healthy fats,” Burnison adds.

Adapt. In the second phase, your caloric intake is increased and “carbohydrate-containing foods, such as fruits, starches and dairy, are added to the meal plan,” Burnison explains.

Sustain. In the third and final phase, “the nutrition plan closely resembles USDA dietary guidelines,” Burnison says. During this phase, you’ll learn how to maintain your weight loss using the behaviors and skills you’ve learned along the way.

In addition to Reboot, Profile Plan offers four nutrition plans aimed for different types of people: Balance, Mom, Perform and Coaching+.

“All plans offer a different nutritional structure based on goals, health status, lifestyle status and food preferences,” Burnison says. “Reboot, Balance, Perform and Coaching+ may offer the three phases — Reduce, Adapt and Sustain. The Mom plan is specific to the pregnancy or nursing stage the member is in to ensure adequate calories and proper nutritional intake.”

What Can I Eat on the Profile Plan Diet?

On the strict Reboot plan, you can expect to eat a lot of meat, poultry, vegetables, eggs and some cheese, especially during the initial Reduce phase. You will also be encouraged to add healthy fats in the form of avocado, chia seeds, nuts and olive oil. Users are allowed minimal amounts of alcohol and are asked to moderately limit caffeine consumption.

Members are supposed to eat no less than 4 cups of vegetables each day, which surpasses the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommendation of 2 to 3 cups of vegetables per day. Members can also choose a variety of “Flex Foods,” such as sauces, dressings, seasonings and salsa, which contain minimal calories and carbohydrates.

During the first phase of the program, most participants are asked to exclude carbohydrate-containing grains, fruit and milk products other than cheese, which contains minimal carbohydrates, from their diet. These foods are slowly added back once a member is within 15 pounds of their goal weight or decides that they are ready to move to the next phase.

Burnison explains that fruits, starches and dairy foods are added back to the diet during Adapt, the second phase, ensuring a balanced diet. The final maintenance phase closely resembles the Department of Agriculture’s MyPlate guidelines. Most members, however, still incorporate one to two Profile foods, such as protein shakes or bars, as part of their plan.

A lot of the food is provided through the company itself, either at a Profile store or online, and includes shake mixes, soups and nutritional bars. In addition — because absolutely no grains or fruit are included during the Reduce phase — members are encouraged to drink a special powdered “fiber drink” mixed with water. The drinks come in flavors like iced tea and mixed berry and offer up to 5 grams of soluble fiber.

Members usually need to purchase soups, shakes and bars supplied by the Profile Plan. The shakes are supposed to taste like decadent desserts, including banana cream pie and strawberry cheesecake. The soups come in traditional chicken noodle, creamy chicken and vegetarian chili with beans, though they are not as highly rated by users. Other offerings include pizza crust, oatmeal and chips.

Burnison explains that many members purchase 75% of the food that they eat from the Profile Plan during the initial phase of the diet.

“(However,) as a member continues their Profile journey, more grocery foods are added, with some Profile foods complementing the nutrition plan,” she adds. “Other plans have slightly different breakdowns, incorporating less Profile foods and more grocery foods in the initial phase. We also have plans that do not include Profile foods and are 100% grocery food/whole foods based.”

Sample Menu for the Profile Plan Diet

This is a sample menu to be eaten during the Reduce phase of the program. It provides 1,371 calories.

— Breakfast: Profile Plan chocolate brownie shake.

— Midmorning snack: Profile Plan 10-gram lemon bar and a raspberry lemonade H2Energy drink.

— Lunch: Homemade chili cheese dip with 2 ½ cups of chopped veggies — one cup each of broccoli, carrots, celery and bell pepper.

— Midday snack: Profile Plan 15-gram caramel cocoa bar and a Profile Plan mixed fruit fiber drink.

— Dinner: Homemade BBQ chicken burrito bowl.

— Evening snack: Profile Plan mint chip shake.

Pros and Cons of the Profile Plan

Pros of the Profile Plan

— Vegetables, a rich source of vitamins, minerals and fiber, are encouraged.

— Behavioral techniques, such as portion control, are incorporated.

— The sodium content is low, which decreases high blood pressure risk.

Cons of the Profile Plan

— Some dieters might have difficulty on their weight-loss journey once they graduate from the most restrictive phase. In the second phase, while dieters are still using many Profile Plan pre-packaged foods, they’re also working more grocery store items into their diet. That shift expands in the third and final phase when members can still use the Profile Plan foods they enjoy but have moved mostly to their own shopping for groceries. For some, it can be difficult to transition away from the stricter phase when they’re being told what to eat and are relying on mostly pre-packaged foods.

— If you don’t eat a lot of vegetables, your fiber and potassium intake will likely be lower than recommended.

— The calorie level in the standard plan may be too low for many people, including active individuals; however, the company offers additional options for people who are highly active.

In addition, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the ketogenic diet is not recommended for anyone with a pancreatic disease, liver conditions, thyroid problems, eating disorders or a history of eating disorders, gallbladder disease or those who have previously had their gallbladder removed.

Because certain phases of the Profile Plan can mimic a keto diet, you should consult with your health care provider before beginning this diet. In an effort to head off any potential issues before they occur, Profile requires all users to complete a thorough health and lifestyle questionnaire and encourages members to meet with their physician prior to starting the plan.

Profile Plan Cost

The nutrition plan, including food and coaching, starts at $16 per day, depending on the location. Some people might be able to use their flexible spending account or health savings account to help cover the program’s costs.

Burnison explains that “our Profile Complete Plan includes access to one-on-one health coaching, the Profile Journey app, a personalized plan and exclusive member-only food pricing.”

— Bars, fiber drinks and standard shakes cost $21.99 for a box of seven of the same item.

— Plant-based shakes cost $23.99 for seven.

— Ready-to-drink shakes cost $14.99 for four.

— H2Energy drinks, which contain caffeine and a plethora of supplemental vitamins and minerals, cost $13.99 for 10.

Subscription discounts are available online for 20% off when receiving products every 14 or 30 days. Discounts on in-store food bundles vary from location to location.

New members receive a kit that includes a smart scale to electronically transmit their body weight to their assigned coach. It’s up to the participant how often they want to weigh themselves, and their weight is transmitted to the certified health coaches via the Journey app that syncs with the scale. Members also receive a cookbook, resistance bands and a shaker bottle for mixing up the fiber drinks and shakes.

If you’re overwhelmed by the idea of meal planning, another option through Profile is Profile Fresh, which delivers ready-to-eat meals directly to your door. Each meal through Profile Fresh costs about $9 to $12. Fifteen breakfast, lunch and dinner options are currently available for time-crunched consumers who want to stick to the Profile Plan without sacrificing time to meal prep.

Is the Profile Plan Healthy?

A typical day following the Profile Plan diet provides a low number of calories — roughly 1,350. A 50-year-old woman who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and sits for a large part of the day requires roughly 2,300 calories to maintain her body weight. So, it’s easy to see how someone would likely lose weight on this plan. In fact, in this example, the woman would likely lose at least two pounds a week during the Reduce phase of the program.

Lauren Harris-Pincus, New York City-based founder of Nutrition Starring YOU and author of “The Everything Easy Pre-Diabetes Cookbook,” says that she has some concerns about the low-calorie level of the Profile Plan.

“The calorie limit of 1,000 to 1,200 in the Reduce phase is unnecessarily low for most people and very low for active individuals,” she explains. “It’s certainly unsustainable and also extraordinarily difficult to meet basic nutrient needs with so little food.”

Burnison argues that Profile meal plans are designed to meet all basic nutritional needs.

“We always ensure our members are getting a nutritionally balanced meal plan, regardless of their caloric intake,” she says. “The Reboot protocol itself provides at least 90% of an individual’s daily value of most vitamins and minerals.”

Still, the saturated fat content of the sample day’s menu (seen above) is higher than many diet experts would recommend. According to U.S. News calculations of the daily menu’s nutritional data, the meal plan contains 21 grams of saturated fat — 14% of the total calories. The American Heart Association recommends limiting the intake of saturated fat to 5% to 6% of total calories. However, Burnison points out that “fat is an essential nutrient needed to absorb fat-soluble vitamins. It also helps us feel fuller longer, which can support weight-loss efforts.”

The carbohydrate content of this diet is quite low in the early phase, with only 33% of calories coming from carbs. Dietitians typically recommend getting about 45% to 50% of your daily calories from carbohydrates.

Sodium intake on the Profile Plan is kept low (around 1,500 mg), which should help to decrease your blood pressure if it tends to run high. On the flip side, potassium, which keeps blood pressure in the healthy range, is lower than encouraged, at 65% of the daily recommended amount (the average adult should consume 4,700 mg of potassium every day, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration). To boost potassium, Burnison recommends consuming a variety of vegetables and proteins and notes that members get guidance on how to ensure appropriate nutrient intake.

“Each member receives a grocery list offering a variety of food options to help keep the diet nutritionally balanced,” she explains.

Harris-Pincus adds that the “sample meal plan recommends several servings per day of Profile’s processed packaged foods that contain artificial sweeteners like sucralose and acesulfame potassium, as well as food dyes.”

Burnison, however, notes that the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics supports the safety and use of artificial sweeteners to help control total energy intake, and she says research on the issue of food dyes has been inadequate and inconsistent.

“All Profile food ingredients are approved by the FDA, so our members can be confident that our foods are in compliance with standards for safety, quality and nutritional value,” she says.

Exercise on Profile

Users are encouraged to start with a physical activity they enjoy and build up to at least 150 minutes of light activity each week, such as walking or light aerobics. This guidance is in line with federal recommendations that urge everyone to engage in at least 150 minutes of physical activity a week for overall health.

Coaching sessions include weekly physical activity goal setting, and you’ll have a progress check-in every six weeks to talk about how much exercise you’re getting.

“This allows members to reflect on past accomplishments, plus set longer-term goals for the next six weeks,” Burnison says.

In Summary

Will you lose weight on this diet? Yes, you most likely will.

Will you be able to maintain that weight loss? That’s the tricky part of any diet plan and especially one that relies so heavily on preportioned meal replacements and snacks. Even with great coaching, many people struggle to integrate what they’ve learned into the real world once the diet bubble has burst, so to speak.

Burnison says Profile “strives to combat this issue through its simple, satisfying and sustainable plans, offering ongoing support and education to help members lose weight and keep it off.”

More from U.S. News

Best Ways to Practice Self-Care

Best Fish High in Omega-3s

How to Lose Weight: the Best Foods for Weight Loss

Profile Diet Plan: A Comprehensive Guide originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/26/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.