WEC Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2023, 7:05 AM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $507.5 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $2.89 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.92 billion.

WEC Energy expects full-year earnings to be $4.58 to $4.62 per share.

