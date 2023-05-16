Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, May. 16. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, May. 16.

Tuesday, May. 16 8:00 AM Public Sector Ignite – Public Sector Ignite event for cybersecurity in the public sector

Location: Capital One Hall, 7750 Capital One Tower Rd, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: http://www.glenechogroup.com

Contacts: Kylee Barton, Glen Echo Group, kbarton@glenechogroup.com

Tuesday, May. 16 10:15 AM Henrico County Public Schools hosts School Nutrition Services job fair

Location: Glen Allen – Henrico County Public Library, 10501 Staples Mill Rd, Glen Allen, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

Tuesday, May. 16 11:00 AM Virginia Military Institute graduation – Virginia Military Institute Class of 2023 graduation exercises, with remarks from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

Location: Cameron Hall – Virginia Military Institute, 401 N Main St, Lexington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vmi.edu, https://twitter.com/vmi1839

Contacts: Col. William Wyatt, VMI Director of Communications and Marketing, wyattwj@vmi.edu, 1 540 464 7170

Tuesday, May. 16 2:45 PM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs Controlled Environment Agriculture Bills

Location: 128 Cyrus McCormick Cir, Raphine, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

Tuesday, May. 16 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

Tuesday, May. 16 5:30 PM Arlington Chamber of Commerce hosts 37th Annual Arlington Best Business Awards

Location: Army Navy Country Club, 1700 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonchamber.org/

Contacts: John Musso, Arlington Chamber of Commerce, advocacy@arlingtonchamber.org, 1 703 525 2400

Tuesday, May. 16 6:00 PM Chesterfield Planning Commission meeting

Location: 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

Tuesday, May. 16 – Thursday, May. 18 Roadway Safety Forum

Location: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.atssa.com/Events/Roadway-Safety-Forum, https://twitter.com/ATSSAHQ

Contacts: ATSSA, customerservice@atssa.com, 1 540 368 1701

Tuesday, May. 16 – Thursday, May. 18 Jill Biden delivers remarks at DOL event – Department of Labor ‘ETA Workforce Convening: Vision 2030’ event, with day one speakers First Lady Dr Jill Biden, who delivers remarks highlighting the ‘impact of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda for American workers and families’

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City At Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.dol.gov, https://twitter.com/USDOL

Contacts: U.S. Department of Labor, 1 202 693 4676

The First Lady’s remarks will be open press. For interested media, RSVP to vereen.monica.c@dol.gov.

Wednesday, May. 17 1:00 PM Virginia Gov. Youngkin speaks at Virginia Beach Police Memorial ceremony – Virginia Governor Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks at Virginia Beach Police Department Police Memorial ceremony

Location: Virginia Beach Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, 100 35th St, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Virginia Beach Police Department, VBPDPublicAffairs@vbgov.com

Wednesday, May. 17 – Thursday, May. 18 Extractables & Leachables USA conference

Location: The Westin Arlington Gateway, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.eandl-conference.com/extractables-and-leachables-usa, https://twitter.com/WeAreSmithers

Contacts: Smithers, info@smithers.com

