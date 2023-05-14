Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, May. 14. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, May. 14.

——————–

Tuesday, May. 16 11:00 AM Virginia Military Institute graduation – Virginia Military Institute Class of 2023 graduation exercises

Location: Cameron Hall – Virginia Military Institute, 401 N Main St, Lexington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vmi.edu, https://twitter.com/vmi1839

Contacts: Col. William Wyatt, VMI Director of Communications and Marketing, wyattwj@vmi.edu, 1 540 464 7170

——————–

Tuesday, May. 16 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

Tuesday, May. 16 – Thursday, May. 18 Roadway Safety Forum

Location: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.atssa.com/Events/Roadway-Safety-Forum, https://twitter.com/ATSSAHQ

Contacts: ATSSA, customerservice@atssa.com, 1 540 368 1701

