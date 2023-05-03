Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, May. 03. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, May. 03.

Wednesday, May. 03 – Thursday, May. 04 Strategic Deterrent Coalition Symposium – Strategic Deterrent Coalition (SDC) Symposium

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.sdc-usa.org/

Contacts: SDC, register.online@usu.edu, 1 435 797 0421

Thursday, May. 04 5:30 PM Global Good Fund Gala – Global Good Fund Gala, to introduce the latest cohort of Fellow and present the Alumni Honoree and Social Entrepreneur of the Year awards

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.globalgoodfund.org/, https://twitter.com/GlobalGoodFund

Contacts: GGF

Thursday, May. 04 – Sunday, May. 07 Poetry Society of Virginia Poetry Festival – 100th annual Poetry Society of Virginia Poetry Festival. This year’s keynote speakers are Rei Berroa, Pedro Larrea and Lauren Alleyne

Location: Main Library – Richmond Public Library, 101 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.poetrysocietyofvirginia.org/, https://twitter.com/PoetryVirginia

Contacts: Mike Maggio, The Poetry Society of Virginia, mmaggio@poetryvirginia.org

Thursday, May. 04 Vice President Harris discusses administration’s commitment to ‘uplift small businesses’ – Vice President Kamala Harris highlights the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to uplifting small businesses’ in honor of Small Business Week

Location: Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

Thursday, May. 04 – Friday, May. 05 Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology conference

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.smi-online.co.uk, https://twitter.com/SMi_Group

Contacts: SAE Media, events@saemediagroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7827 6000

Thursday, May. 04 – Friday, May. 05 Animal Agriculture Alliance Annual Stakeholders Summit

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.animalagalliance.org, https://twitter.com/animalag

Contacts: Animal Agriculture Alliance, info@animalagalliance.org, 1 703 562 5160

Friday, May. 05 10:30 AM Media preview day for new attack submarine Massachusetts – Media preview ahead of the christening ceremony for the new Virginia-class nuclear submarine ‘Massachusetts’, 25th of its class, with officials from NNS and the U.S. Navy attending

Weblinks: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com/, https://twitter.com/HIIndustries

Contacts: Todd Corillo, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com, 1 757 688 3220

Media will park at VASCIC (2401 West Ave., Newport News, Virginia, 23607) both days and be escorted and transported by bus to and from the event site. See directions below. Confirmation of media attendance is required. Please RSVP by noon on Wednesday, May 3. You must present a photo ID and be a U.S. citizen to be admitted to the events.

Friday, May. 05 Dominion Energy Q1 2023 earnings – Dominion Energy Q1 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-headquartered power and energy firm

Weblinks: http://www.dominionenergy.com, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Ryan Frazier, Dominion Energy corporate communications, C.Ryan.Frazier@dominionenergy.com, 1 804 836 2083

