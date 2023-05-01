Ur Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Monday reported a loss of $713,000 in…

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Ur Energy Inc. (URG) on Monday reported a loss of $713,000 in its first quarter.

The Littleton, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The uranium mining company posted revenue of $6.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on URG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/URG

