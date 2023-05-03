Universal Display: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $39.8…

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $39.8 million.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company posted revenue of $130.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.3 million.

Universal Display expects full-year revenue in the range of $550 million to $600 million.

