TPI Composites: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 72 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The maker of composite wind blades posted revenue of $404.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $383.2 million.

TPI Composites expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPIC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

