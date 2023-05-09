ThredUp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.8 million in…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The online seller of secondhand clothing posted revenue of $75.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, ThredUp said it expects revenue in the range of $80 million to $82 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $320 million to $330 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDUP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.