Techne: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $70.2 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing and diagnostic products posted revenue of $294.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $296.4 million.

