SunPower: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — SunPower Corp. (SPWR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $50.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The solar products and services company posted revenue of $440.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $427 million.

