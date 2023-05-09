Spectrum Pharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $15.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPPI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.