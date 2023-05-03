SilverBow: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) on Wednesday reported profit of $94.5 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) on Wednesday reported profit of $94.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $4.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 95 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $140 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.6 million.

