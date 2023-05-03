Qorvo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $138.4 million in…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $138.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $632.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $621.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Qorvo expects its per-share earnings to be 15 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $620 million to $660 million for the fiscal first quarter.

