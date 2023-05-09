Live Radio
Psychemedics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2023, 6:50 PM

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $384,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The drug testing company posted revenue of $5.9 million in the period.

