PowerFleet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2023, 7:29 AM

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.8 million in its first quarter.

The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The maker of tracking and communications technology for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $32.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PWFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PWFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

