PFSweb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The operator of internet retail websites posted revenue of $69.3 million in the period.

