Peraso: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Peraso, Inc. (PRSO) on Monday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The semiconductor technology company posted revenue of $5 million in the period.

