NRG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.34 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $5.82. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $7.72 billion in the period.

