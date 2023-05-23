New Relic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New Relic Inc. (NEWR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $57.2 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New Relic Inc. (NEWR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $57.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The cloud-based software analytics company posted revenue of $242.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $180.2 million, or $2.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $925.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, New Relic said it expects revenue in the range of $238 million to $240 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion.

