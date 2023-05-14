Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, May. 14. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, May. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, May. 16 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

Tuesday, May. 16 Naval Academy freshman class Sea Trials training exercise – Naval Academy freshman class Sea Trials training exercise, with the class enduring 14 hours of rigorous physical and mental challenges as part of the culmination of their plebe (freshman) year. * Sea Trials is modeled after the Marine Corps’ Crucible and the Navy’s Battle Stations recruit programs

Weblinks: http://www.usna.edu/, https://twitter.com/NavalAcademy

Contacts: U.S. Naval Academy media relations, mediarelations@usna.edu, 1 410 293 2292

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.