Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, May. 12.

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 12 8:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper participates in Delaware State University’s undergraduate commencement., Alumni Stadium, 1200 N. Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE (8:00 AM EDT), visits Providence Creek Academy (PCA) for National Charter Schools Week, 273 Duck Creek Rd, Clayton, DE (11:30 AM EDT), and visits First State Military Academy (FSMA) for National Charter Schools Week, 355 Duck Creek Rd, Clayton, DE (1:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 12 9:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore holds cabinet meeting, Harford County Government and Emergency Operations Center, 2220 Ady Rd, Forest Hill (9:00 AM EDT), tours the Harford County 911 Dispatch Center, 2220 Ady Rd, Forest Hill (11:00 AM EDT), and conducts a bill signing ceremony, Maryland Air National Guard 2701 Eastern Blvd, Middle River (1:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

Saturday, May. 13 – Sunday, May. 14 Bethesda Fine Arts Festival – Bethesda Fine Arts Festival, featuring fine art and craft created by 150 of the nation’s best artists

Location: Woodmont Triangle, Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://www.bethesda.org/, https://twitter.com/BethesdaUP, #BethesdaFineArtsFestival

Contacts: Stephanie Coppula, Bethesda Urban Partnership, scoppula@bethesda.org, 1 240 876 7725

