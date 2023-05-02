Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, May. 02. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Tuesday, May. 02 9:00 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

Tuesday, May. 02 9:30 AM Delaware Lt. Gov. Hall-Long hosts Early Childhood Advocacy Day events – Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester take part in a early childhood education panel, Dover Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE (9:30 AM EDT), joins Delaware Governor John Carney to sign a proclamation honoring Delaware’s Early Childhood Educators, Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE (1:15 PM EDT), and holds a pledge of allegiance with Delaware children, Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE (2:00 PM EDT)

Location: Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097; Liz Richards, Delaware Lt. Gov’s Office, Liz.richards@delaware.gov;

Tuesday, May. 02 9:30 AM Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears’ public schedule – Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears speaks to TeenPact leadership school (9:30 AM EDT, closed press), addresses a naturalization ceremony (10:15 AM EDT), and tours Boys and Girls Club Teen Center (5:30 PM EDT, closed press)

Location: Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Virginia Lieutenant Governor’s Office, ltgov@ltgov.virginia.gov

Tuesday, May. 02 1:30 PM Montgomery County Council public hearing on real property tax rate increase

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

Tuesday, May. 02 1:30 PM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore participates in a community conversation at the 2023 Anti-Defamation League National Leadership Summit, hosted by CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt, Capital Hilton, 1001 16th St NW, Washington, DC (1:30 PM EDT), and attends the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit State and Local Night, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St, National Harbor, MD (5:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Lt. Gov , Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

Tuesday, May. 02 – Thursday, May. 04 SelectUSA Investment Summit continues – SelectUSA Investment Summit continues, connecting businesses and investors from all over the world with state, local, and regional economic development organizations in an effort to promote the U.S. as ‘the premier destination for investment’ and to create ‘good, American jobs’. Participants include U.S. governors, other U.S. business leaders, foreign investors, and economic development organizations. Attendees include Arizona Govenor Katie Hobbs, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

Weblinks: https://www.selectusasummit.us/, https://twitter.com/SelectUSA, #SelectUSASummit

Contacts: Department of Commerce, publicaffairs@doc.gov

Thursday, May. 04 5:30 PM Global Good Fund Gala – Global Good Fund Gala, to introduce the latest cohort of Fellow and present the Alumni Honoree and Social Entrepreneur of the Year awards

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.globalgoodfund.org/, https://twitter.com/GlobalGoodFund

Contacts: GGF

Thursday, May. 04 – Friday, May. 05 Animal Agriculture Alliance Annual Stakeholders Summit

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.animalagalliance.org, https://twitter.com/animalag

Contacts: Animal Agriculture Alliance, info@animalagalliance.org, 1 703 562 5160

