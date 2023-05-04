Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR–ABORTION-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C.. —North Carolina’s House has approved a Republican package of abortion restrictions that would tighten the state’s ban on the procedure from after 20 weeks to 12 weeks. The bill also would create new exceptions to the ban but also more requirements for pregnant women and physicians. The full House vote for the measure took place late Wednesday. The Senate has a vote scheduled for Thursday morning. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vowed to veto the measure, calling it an “extreme ban.” Republicans now hold veto-proof majorities in both chambers, however. GOP legislators and allies say the measure is pro-family and pro-child. It includes funds for things like child care, foster care and contraceptives. By Gary D. Robertson and Hannah Schoenbaum. SENT: 960 words, photos.

ABORTION-THINGS TO KNOW

In Montana, a court rebuffed one abortion restriction, but the governor quickly signed others into law. In Maryland, the governor signed protection for access. Those are among the latest developments in the sprawling saga of abortion law in the aftermath of last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and nationwide access to abortions. Most Republican states have imposed bans or restrictions, but some have run afoul of courts. Most Democratic-dominated states have tried to bolster access. Meanwhile, Republicans who now have veto-proof majorities in both chambers of the North Carolina Legislature have begun pushing a less stringent ban than other states have adopted. By Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 900 words, photos

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

EDUCATION VOUCHERS-SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to sign a bill Thursday that will allow public money to be given to parents to spend on private schools. The new law is the end of a nearly two decade fight to bring vouchers to the state. By Jeffrey Collins. UPCOMING: 450 words, photo.

NIKKI HALEY RALLY

Nikki Haley will hold a rally in Greer, South Carolina. By Meg Kinnard.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

ELECTION 2024 TRONE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Rep. David Trone says he will run for the U.S. Senate seat that will be open with the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin. The Democratic representative made the announcement Thursday. He has focused on issues including opioid addiction, mental health, medical research and criminal justice reform while in office. Trone is in his third term in the U.S. House. He is the third Democratic candidate to announce a Senate campaign since Cardin said Monday that he would not seek reelection. Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando also is running, as well as activist Jerome Segal. By Brian Witte. SENT: 590 words, photo.

FOX-DOMINION LAWSUIT-RECORDS

NEW YORK — Fox News is opposing an effort by three news organizations to reveal documents related to its recently settled defamation lawsuit, saying that material would do nothing but ‘gratify private spite or promote public scandal.’ The Associated Press, The New York Times and National Public Radio want to uncover mostly private phone, text and email conversations between Fox employees after the 2020 presidential election. Many of the messages have already proven newsworthy and embarrassing to Fox. A Fox lawyer said one of the reasons it agreed to pay a $787 million to Dominion Voting Systems was to buy peace and end the media spectacle. By David Bauder. SENT: 300 words, photo.

____

SPORTS

BBA–ORIOLES-ROYALS

Baltimore plays Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

BBN–CUBS-NATIONALS

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals, last place in the NL East, try to take three of four from the Chicago Cubs, who are struggling on an East Coast trip. Jameson Taillon comes off the injured list to start for Chicago against Washington’s Patrick Corbin. By Ben Nuckols. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 1:05 p.m.

CAR–NASCAR-75-BIGGEST CHALLENGE AHEAD

To mark NASCAR’s 75th season, The Associated Press interviewed 12 key contributors to the industry on multiple topics. According to the survey, developing new stars and engaging a younger audience are key challenges ahead for NASCAR. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 700 words. By 4 p.m. ET.

FBN–RAVENS-JACKSON

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens hold a news conference with star quarterback Lamar Jackson after agreeing to a five-year deal with him last week. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Developing from 12:30 p.m. news conference.

HKN–FACEOFF

RALEIGH, N.C. — For the second straight round, the New Jersey Devils are starting a playoff series coming off a 5-1 loss. They regrouped before to advance and now must do it again ahead of Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos by 4 p.m.

____

____

U.S. STORIES

CAPITOL RIOT-PROUD BOYS — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been convicted of orchestrating a plot for members of his far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election. A jury in Washington, D.C., found Tarrio guilty of seditious conspiracy after hearing from dozens of witnesses over more than three months in one of the most serious cases brought in the stunning attack that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, as the world watched on live TV. SENT: 650 words, photos. Developing.

REGIONAL BANK TURMOIL — Uncertainty continues to pummel the banking industry, despite assurances from financial regulators and bankers that the worst of the recent crisis is over and the banking system remains strong. Shares of smaller regional lender PacWest Bank plunged nearly 50% Thursday after the company confirmed reports that it was considering “strategic options” that may include the possible sale of the company. Regional banks such as Comerica and Zions also saw double-digit declines. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SENATE-SOCIAL MEDIA-PARENTS — Legislation introduced by four senators aims to prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and would give parents more control over what teenagers under the age of 18 can access. The two Democrats and two Republicans are parents of young children and teenagers. The senators said in a joint interview with The Associated Press that they’re representative of millions of American parents who are gravely worried that social media companies are largely unchecked in what they can serve up to their children. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

CONGRESS-DEBT — Senate Democrats are looking to pressure Republicans into resolving the impasse on the debt ceiling. The Democrats are holding a hearing Thursday to examine a debt limit bill recently passed by the Republican majority in the House. They say that bill would force painful cuts in government services if it becomes law. It’s just the latest jousting in Congress over the debt limit, a legal limit on government borrowing that has been raised repeatedly in recent years. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

SUBWAY-RESTRAINT DEATH — The choking death of a man with apparent mental illness in the New York subway was setting off powerful reactions Thursday, with some calling the chokehold a homicide and others defending the passenger’s action as a defense against disorder. Manhattan prosecutors promised a “rigorous” investigation into whether to bring criminal charges in the death of the man who was tackled by fellow passengers on a New York City subway train and put in the fatal chokehold. SENT: 460 words, photos.

____

