Gibraltar Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Wednesday reported net income of $21.1 million in its first quarter.

The Buffalo, New York-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 70 cents per share.

The building-products company posted revenue of $293.3 million in the period.

