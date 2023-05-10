Fathom Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.7 million…

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents.

The company posted revenue of $77.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fathom Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $88 million to $90 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTHM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTHM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.