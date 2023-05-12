Energy Focus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOLON, Ohio (AP) — SOLON, Ohio (AP) — Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million…

SOLON, Ohio (AP) — Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Solon, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The energy-efficient lighting systems designer posted revenue of $930,000 in the period.

