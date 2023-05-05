Dominion Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $997 million.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $997 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 99 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $5.25 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 58 cents to 68 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.08.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on D at https://www.zacks.com/ap/D

