Live Radio
Home » Latest News » CPI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CPI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 8:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDGEWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — EDGEWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) on Monday reported profit of $983,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Edgewood, New York-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The maker of aircraft parts for the armed forces and defense contractors posted revenue of $22 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up