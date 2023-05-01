Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Community Health Systems: Q1…

Community Health Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2023, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Monday reported a loss of $51 million in its first quarter.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment gains, were 43 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up