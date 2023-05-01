Community Health Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Monday reported a loss of $51…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Monday reported a loss of $51 million in its first quarter.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment gains, were 43 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.01 billion.

