Cambium: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $4.3 million.

The Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $77.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cambium expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 27 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $72 million to $80 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Cambium expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.18 to $1.26 per share, with revenue ranging from $327 million to $337 million.

