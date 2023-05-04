BCE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $536.2 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Verdun, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The Canada’s largest telecommunications company posted revenue of $4.48 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.43 billion.

BCE shares have risen 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 10% in the last 12 months.

