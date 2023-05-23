AutoZone, BJ’s Wholesale fall; Lowe’s, Yelp rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Lowe’s Companies Inc., up $3.50 to…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Lowe’s Companies Inc., up $3.50 to $206.65.

The home improvement retailer beat analysts’ first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

AutoZone Inc., down $156.39 to $2,463.41.

The auto parts retailer reported weak fiscal third-quarter revenue.

Yelp Inc., up $1.86 to $34.38.

Activist investor TCS Capital is reportedly urging the online reviews site to consider a sale.

American International Group Inc., up $1.81 to $55.77.

The insurance company is selling its reinsurance business to Validus Reinsurance for about $3 billion.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., down $5.05 to $64.55.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator reported weak first-quarter revenue.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., down 31 cents to $111.85.

The cookware and home furnishings retailer beat analysts’ first-quarter profit forecasts, but revenue fell short of expectations.

Shutterstock Inc., down 79 cents to $53.17.

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos bought Giphy from Meta Platforms.

NCR Corp., up 11 cents to $24.53.

The maker of ATMs is reportedly considering selling its digital banking business.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.