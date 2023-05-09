AudioCodes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOD, Israel (AP) — LOD, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $182,000, after…

LOD, Israel (AP) — LOD, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $182,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Lod, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The communication components company posted revenue of $59.2 million in the period.

AudioCodes shares have fallen 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 55% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUDC

