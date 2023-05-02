Ashland: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $91…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $91 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.43 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $603 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $632.5 million.

Ashland shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $100.01, a fall of 3.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.