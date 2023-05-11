Acacia Research: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 23 cents per share.

The technology patent licensor posted revenue of $14.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4. A year ago, they were trading at $4.65.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACTG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.