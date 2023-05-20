20 Big Companies That Hire Remote Workers

Remote work is not going anywhere — at least for these companies. As COVID-19 begins to fizzle out, you may…

As COVID-19 begins to fizzle out, you may be wondering if your sweatpants and Zoom-meeting lifestyle is about to come to a screeching halt. Thankfully, not yet. While some companies like Twitter and Microsoft have ordered their staff to return to the office permanently, some companies are still fully committed to work-from-home arrangements. So, if you’re dreading the idea of returning to the office, check out these 20 employers that still hire remote workers and support flexible work.

Adobe

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Employees: 29,239

What the company is: Adobe, one of the most established computer software companies in the U.S., is known for its innovative programs like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Acrobat Reader.

In a recent Adobe blog post, their chief people officer and executive vice president, Gloria Chen, noted that the hybrid work model will continue to be the norm for the company. “While we believe in the value of in-person interactions, we know that in some cases, a remote work arrangement makes sense for Adobe. … We expect to double the size of our remote worker population over time as we learn and iterate on making this model successful,” she wrote.

Airbnb

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Employees: 6,811

What the company is: Airbnb is an online marketplace for short- and long-term homestays and experiences. It was founded in 2008 and has quickly expanded within the U.S. and overseas.

The company announced in 2022 that it’ll allow employees to live and work anywhere. While employees will still need a permanent address for tax and payroll purposes, Airbnb offers them the flexibility to work remotely in over 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.

Aquent

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Employees: 10,000

What the company is: Aquent is one of the largest staffing companies in the nation, specializing in placing temporary employees in creative and marketing industries.

According to its website, Aquent prides itself on being a “virtual-first company of agile self-starters who work from anywhere to get the job done.” Despite many companies forcing employees to return to the office, Aquent still offers various fully-remote positions such as marketing product manager, copy editor and digital designer for those who value flexibility.

Atlassian

Headquarters: Sydney, Australia

Employees: 8,813

What the company is: Atlassian is an Australian company that develops products geared toward software developers, project managers and other software development teams. And since Atlassian also creates products that help employees improve remote work efficiency, it makes sense that the company offers remote work opportunities of its own.

In August 2020, Atlassian introduced its “Team Anywhere” policy, allowing employees to work and live in any city or country where the company has an established presence. However, some employees may still be required to show up in the office four times a year.

Autodesk

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Employees: 13,700

What the company is: Autodesk makes software products and services for various industries, including architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing and entertainment.

Even in the post-pandemic world, Autodesk continues to offer perks like reimbursement for work-from-home expenses and the option to work from anywhere in the world for a month each year.

Citigroup

Headquarters: New York City

Employees: 223,400

What the company is: Formed in 1998, Citigroup is a leading global investment banking and financial services corporation. It serves over 200 million customer accounts worldwide and conducts business in nearly 160 countries. In March 2021, Citigroup announced that it would adopt a hybrid work model where most employees can work three days in the office and two days at home each week.

HubSpot

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Employees: 7,433

What the company is: HubSpot develops and markets software for customer relationship management, marketing, sales and customer service functions for companies. It currently serves over 170,000 companies worldwide and is continuing to grow.

If you’re interested in joining the company and helping HubSpot expand its global footprint, you can do so from the comfort of your home. Beginning in January 2021, HubSpot employees have three work arrangement options to choose from depending on their preference: Working from the office three times a week, working from the office twice a week and working from home full time.

Intel

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Employees: 131,900

What the company is: Intel is one of the world’s largest central processing units and semiconductors manufacturers by revenue.

In April 2021, a survey conducted by Intel revealed that 90% of their employees prefer a hybrid work environment upon returning to their respective work sites following the pandemic. In response to this survey, the company has made an effort to transition toward a hybrid-first model by offering more flexibility for certain positions.

Intuit

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Employees: 17,300

What the company is: Intuit is a software company that offers financial management, marketing and compliance products and services. They’re most known for their products like QuickBooks, TurboTax and Mint.

Instead of imposing a return-to-work policy, Intuit adopted a hybrid work model in May 2021, allowing most teams to work from home a few days a week.

Marvell Technology

Headquarters: Wilmington, Delaware

Employees: 7,448

What the company is: Marvell Technology is a leader in the infrastructure semiconductor solutions space. With its cutting-edge products, customers can easily and securely move, store, process and safeguard their data.

Although the company has yet to share any details about its current work model through blog posts or announcements, feedback from current and former employees on Glassdoor suggests that Marvell Technology continues to support work-from-home arrangements for most employees.

Nvidia Corporation

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Employees: 26,196

What the company is: Nvidia, a Silicon Valley pioneer and a leading supplier of artificial intelligence software and hardware, is among the many companies on this list that continue to allow their employees to work from home.

In a recent interview with Venture Beat, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang expressed his support for remote work and confirmed that he has “no trouble with it.” His relaxed attitude toward remote work is further reflected in an Indeed survey, which revealed that approximately 83% of Nvidia employees are currently working remotely.

PayPal

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Employees: 29,900

What the company is: If you love to shop online, you’ve probably heard of PayPal or used it as a payment method. Founded in 1998, PayPal Holdings Inc. is an online payment system that allows you to send or receive money securely through the internet.

PayPal’s current remote work policy allows employees to work from anywhere as long as it’s within the company’s approved list of locations. However, certain positions at PayPal can’t be performed outside the office environment. So before submitting your job application, check the job description to see if telecommuting is an option.

PNC Bank

Headquarters: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Employees: 59,426

What the company is: PNC Bank offers a wide range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loans and more. While PNC Bank has brought some of its employees back to the office after the pandemic has receded, many positions at the company still allow remote work. Some of these positions include project management managers, business analytics specialists, software developers and virtual investment advisors.

Salesforce

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Employees: 79,390

What the company is: As the name suggests, Salesforce is a cloud-based customer relationship management platform that helps businesses sell to their customers. In terms of its remote work policy, the company is relatively flexible.

According to Saleforce’s recent blog post, managers are given the autonomy to make decisions about their team’s work arrangements. For example, customer-facing teams may decide to meet in the office four days per week, whereas other teams can be fully remote.

Shopify

Headquarters: Ottawa, Canada

Employees: 10,000

What the company is: Shopify is an e-commerce platform that allows individuals and businesses to create online stores to showcase and sell their products. The company has grown to become one of the most popular e-commerce platforms worldwide and supports millions of active users daily.

Though the pandemic has slowed down, Shopify refuses to put a halt to its remote-first culture. Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke said in a Tweet during the onset of the pandemic, “As of today, Shopify is a digital by default company. We will keep our offices closed until 2021 so that we can rework them for this new reality. And after that, most will permanently work remotely. Office centricity is over.”

Splunk

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Employees: 8,000

What the company is: Splunk specializes in producing software that helps businesses search, monitor and analyze data from any source. In 2021, the company announced that it would make its work-from-home arrangement permanent.

In an interview with the San Francisco Business Times, Splunk’s former chief people officer Kristen Robinson said, “Almost 100 percent of the roles that we have in the company will have the flexibility to work the way they want to.”

Visa

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Employees: 26,500

What the company is: Visa is a financial services corporation specializing in digital payments. Like other companies on the list, Visa is relatively flexible about remote work arrangements compared to other businesses that have pressured their employees to return to the office. As of today, Visa requires most employees to only work from the office two days a week — though the exact work arrangement may vary depending on the position.

Workday

Headquarters: Pleasanton, California

Employees: 17,744

What the company is: Workday is a cloud-based software vendor specializing in human capital and financial management applications. While Workday still has various remote positions open, it’s worth noting that the company’s co-founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri is not the biggest fan of working from home.

In a 2020 interview with McKinsey & Company, Bhusri said, “I’m not a believer in the remote workforce in the long run. We have enough case studies from past generations that show, especially in areas that require collaboration, it’s just hard to innovate if you’re not together in person.” So, you may want to keep Bhusri’s words in mind when applying for a job at Workday since the company’s current flexibility may not last forever.

Yelp

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Employees: 4,400

What the company is: When it comes to exploring new restaurants or cafes, Yelp is the app we all turn to. The online review platform publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses and connects users with great local businesses.

If you’re a fan of the company and looking for a job, consider applying for a remote position at Yelp. After the onset of the pandemic, Yelp piloted a remote-first approach to give employees the flexibility to choose where they’d like to work. In a 2022 company blog post, co-founder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman wrote, “Yelp continues to experience the benefits of a remote workplace and it’s the clear path forward for us.”

3M

Headquarters: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Employees: 95,000

What the company is: 3M is a multinational conglomerate based in the United States, known for manufacturing and distributing a wide range of products for industrial, health care and consumer markets. You might be familiar with some of 3M’s creations, such as Post-it Notes, Scotch tape and Nexcare bandages.

3M allows its thousands of employees worldwide to customize a work arrangement that best suits their individual needs. Aman Gupta, vice president of enterprise workplace strategy, said in a news release, “It is about getting your work done and delivering results. Not about where you sit and what time you logged on.”

20 Big Companies That Hire Remote Workers originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/17/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.