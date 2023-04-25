Weatherford: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $72 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $72 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 97 cents.

The oilfield service company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WFRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WFRD

