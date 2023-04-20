Virtu Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $57.9 million.…

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $610.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $373.1 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.2 million.

