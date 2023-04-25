Verizon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.91 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.91 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.17. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $32.91 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.71 billion.

Verizon expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.85 per share.

