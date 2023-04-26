2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » United Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

United Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 7:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $98.3 million.

The bank, based in Charleston, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 73 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The holding company for United Bank posted revenue of $362 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $268.2 million, which also missed Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBSI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up