‘This is our second crypto winter as a company:’ RoundlyX explains how it expects to grow in 2023

RoundlyX may reside in a fickle cryptocurrency space, but it survived that industry’s 2018 downturn, and isn’t looking to change directions now.

Instead, it expects to triple revenue and significantly grow its user base.

“This is our second crypto winter as a company,” founder Andrew Elliot said. “We are not questioning what we do. We know it works like this. It’s very cyclical. Everything in the financial market has only validated Bitcoin.”

Founded in 2017 by Elliot and partner Will Trible, RoundlyX Inc. allows cryptocurrency investors to round their daily purchases to the nearest dollar and apply the amount to their cryptocurrency investments. The Richmond company, formerly known as Coin Savage, has built partnerships with Coinbase, Giving Block and other companies in the cryptocurrency sector.

Cryptocurrency is still an emerging asset class, Elliot said, one that grew tremendously in 2020 and 2021 before declining in 2022. So far, cryptocurrency is up in 2023, but…