Delaware has a lot to offer prospective homebuyers, like an affordable cost of living, charming beach towns and rich colonial history. The First State is also home to majestic natural beauty and its small size means easy navigation of its attractions.

The average home value in Delaware is around $359,000, according to Zillow. That’s about a 5% increase from a year ago. Listed homes go to pending in around 12 days.

But no matter what your homebuying budget looks like, it’s important to find the right professional to guide you in your home search. Here are some of the top real estate companies in Delaware:

1. The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group

The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group, which is affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and PenFed Realty, is based in Lewes. The team had more than $309 million in sales in 2022, and sold 398 homes that year. The firm, which consists of 21 agents, is dedicated to working with buyers looking for homes in coastal Delaware, from Rehoboth Beach to Bethany Beach to Millsboro.

2. The Leslie Kopp Group

The Leslie Kopp Group prides itself on being buyers’ go-to source for Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island real estate. The group consists of seven real estate agents and five administrative professionals. The team, which is affiliated with Long & Foster Real Estate, has sold more than $1 billion in real estate, and has overseen over 1,200 transactions in the last five years.

3. The Mottola Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Mottola Group is based out of Wilmington and has been helping real estate clients for over 30 years. The team of nearly four dozen professionals serves the entire state of Delaware, including its resort beach communities.

4. The Oldfather Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Oldfather Group works to help buyers find homes in communities that include Baywood, Plantation Lakes and Bear Trap Dunes. Within Delaware, the team of over 50 has sold more than 2,500 homes and has offices in Lewes, Fenwick Island and Greenville.

5. The Debbie Reed Team

Affiliated with RE/MAX Realty Group, the Debbie Reed Team is based in Rehoboth Beach and consists of 13 real estate professionals. The team has frequently ranked among the top 100 RE/MAX teams in the U.S. and specializes in waterfront properties, luxury beach homes and condos.

6. The Parker Group

With offices in Georgetown, Lewes, Milford and Bridgeville, the Parker Group uses a combination of expertise and technology to help Delaware buyers find the ideal home. The team, which consists of more than 50 professionals, is committed to offering personalized service to help buyers find their happy place.

7. Erik Hoferer & Associates

Affiliated with Long & Foster Real Estate, Erik Hoferer & Associates is based in Newark and is dedicated to providing buyers with excellent customer service. The team of four focuses on everything from luxury homes to new construction and serves neighborhoods that include Smyrna, Lewes, Rehoboth and Middletown.

8. Seaside Seven

Affiliated with Long & Foster Real Estate and located in Bethany Beach, Seaside Seven consists of nine dedicated professionals who are committed to providing excellent service. The team focuses on beach communities that include Rehoboth, Bethany and Fenwick Island.

9. The Kat Geralis Home Team

Based in Wilmington, the Kat Geralis Home Team serves clients looking for homes in areas ranging from Newark to Middletown to New Castle. The team consists of more than a dozen real estate professionals and prides itself on being a full-service firm with vast experience. Real estate website Real Trends recently named Kat Geralis one of the country’s best real estate agents.

10. The McKee Kubasko Group

Affiliated with Long & Foster Real Estate, the McKee Kubasko Group is based in Greenville and also has offices in Pennsylvania. The team, which consists of more than a dozen professionals, covers areas that include Bear, Brookhaven, Middletown and Wilmington.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent might start with one of the real estate firms above, since all have great experience. But a good bet is to ask for recommendations from recent Delaware home buyers you know, and also, to figure out what you’re looking for in a real estate agent. You may want an agent who will text you the moment a new property gets listed, or you may prefer someone more traditional who picks up the phone once a day.

It’s also wise to talk to representatives from multiple firms before making your choice. This way, you can compare your options and, ideally, figure out the right person to help you buy your home.

