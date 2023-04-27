The First of Long Island: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) on Thursday reported net income…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) on Thursday reported net income of $6.5 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Melville, New York, said it had earnings of 29 cents per share.

The holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island posted revenue of $35 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

